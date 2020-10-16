Azerbaijan continues to fire on peaceful settlements of Artsakh

Relatively stable tensions remain in Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight

Italy’s Milan recognizes Karabakh independence

Since the last update the new losses are: 1 UAVs, 6 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 120 casualties

Colonel Vahagn Asatryan - national hero of Armenia

Glory to our teachers! They did not go on vacation, they weave camouflage nets for the army - Arayik Harutyunyan

LIVE. Armenians protest in front of US Congress in Washington

“When I entered the church in Shushi, I realized that I should to play Komitas ” Sevak Avanesyan

Mike Pompeo hopes Armenians will be able to defend against what Azerbaijanis are doing

If we gave them Artsakh, we will give Meghri and then Yerevan, too - Ararat Mirzoyan

The above mentioned video and photo evidence will be sent to international bodies with necessary descriptions - Human Rights Defender of Armenia

Azerbaijan fired rockets at the community with "Smerch" cluster bombs, according to preliminary data, there was one civilian casualty

How to provide first aid in case of bleeding? - Human Rights Defender publishs video

The Azerbaijani armed forces today have continued targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh, which is a war crime.

Cavusoglu again made accusations against Armenia

We will win together - Yezidis on border

Stepanakert shelled again

The absence of possibility of exchange of bodies and prisoners of war for 19 days now is extremely inhumane. Arman Tatoyan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls on his citizens who bought apartments in Turkey to sell property

Condition of 14-year-old Narek, who suffered from drone strike in Vardenis, remains critical

49 more Armenian servicemen killed

New losses of enemy presented

Jalal Harutyunyan conferred military rank of lieutenant-general

Waiting for victory in shelter - video

ATS management courses being carried out for young people

1371 new cases of coronavirus reported in republic

Shots of destruction of enemy forces on October 14

Stepanakert being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles - photos

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed