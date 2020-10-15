A A
Cavusoglu again made accusations against Armenia
During the video conference held at the opening ceremony of the academic year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu referred to Armenia, the Artsakh issue and the latest developments, ermenihaber.am writes.
Referring to Armenia, Cavusoglu noted that there are weak, unmanageable aggressor states in the region, adding that Armenia's recently intensified aggression against Azerbaijan has proved the aforesaid again.
He stated that the 20% of the territories of Azerbaijan have been occupied by Armenia for 30 years, and this time Armenia is also attacking the territories of Azerbaijan which are not occupied.
Cavusoglu once again said that Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan.