Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted military equipment on duty in the Republic of Armenia

On October 14, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted military equipment on duty in the Republic of Armenia, near the border area of Karvachar, based on mere assumptions that the equipment was allegedly preparing to strike peaceful settlements in Azerbaijan.

Needless to say, this statement by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan cannot be substantiated. As a matter of fact, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan has allowed itself to target military equipment carrying out its regular combat duty in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, based on mere assumptions.

Reaffirming that no missile, grenade or bullet has been shot in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Republic of Armenia until now, we at the same time declare that from now on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia will reserve the right to target by the same logic any military object of military movement in Azerbaijani territory.

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for changing the logic and zone of military operations.

Fortunately, there are no casualties.