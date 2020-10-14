A A
Meeting of the Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation
On October 13, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on an official visit in Moscow, had a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation
During the meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of addressing threats to regional security and the steps to be undertaken in this regard.
Minister Mnatsakanyan comprehensively briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, emphasizing the importance to completely establish and strengthen the regime of cessation of hostilities.
Both sides underscored that the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative.