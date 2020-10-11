A A
The announced $ 30.5 million is still a promise - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director
Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, wrote that as a result of the Armenia Aid fundraiser in Los Angeles, $ 30.5 million would eventually be directed to the bank accounts of the Armenia Fund located in Los Angeles.
"To avoid further controversy, please note that this number includes cash, securities, bank checks, bank transfers, online payments, and most importantly, PROMISES.
The latter may not materialize completely and remain a promise. This is the logic of any fundraising in general. The results will be summarized in the coming days, and only then will they be added to the www.himnadram.org."