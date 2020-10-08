A A
Best Life to donate reanimobiles to ambulance station
Taking into account the war situation and the overload of the ambulance, the Best Life Armenian-Japanese Medical Center, as a result of an agreement with the director of the Yerevan Ambulance Station Taguhi Stepanyan, decided to provide reanimobiles equipped with the latest equipment to the ambulance station.
During this period, our cars will respond to cardiac resuscitation calls 1-03, providing the necessary medical care to the citizens.
