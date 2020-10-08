Open news feed Close news feed
Կեսգիշերն անց զանգահարում եմ առաջնագծի տարբեր տեղամասեր. Վարչապետ (video)

Օգտվելով տեխնիկական հնարավորություններից՝ կեսգիշերն անց զանգահարում եմ առաջնագծի տարբեր տեղամասեր, զրուցում հրամանատարների, զինվորների հետ։

Այս զանգը արել եմ ընդամենը րոպեներ առաջ։ Մնացածը՝ տեսանյութում։

