Ministry of Education and Science temporarily suspends tenders
Taking into account the declared martial law, the created war situation, proceeding from equal priority for all citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia temporarily suspends the process of competitions for other vacancies filled by the competition procedure defined by the legislation.
It is based on the fact that many citizens of the Republic of Armenia have been drafted or volunteered to participate in military operations for the defense of the homeland, that is why they are deprived of the opportunity to participate in competitions.
The tender process will resume after the end of the martial law, about which there will be additional notification.