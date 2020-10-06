A A
Last night, the situation on the front line was relatively stable - Arayik Harutyunyan
The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan writes on his Facebook page.
"Dear compatriots!
Last night, the situation on the front line was relatively stable. The Defense Army continues to perform its combat mission perfectly and professionally.
All levels of government are effective in conditions specific to the war situation. Everyone both in the rear and on the front line is well aware of what to do.
Everything is under my direct and complete control and coordination.
Be confident that the victory will be ours!"