Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili applied to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing her willingness to provide a platform in Tbilisi for holding negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at any format, reports TASS.

“I want to apply to the presidents and authorities of the two countries to resume the dialogue between them as soon as possible, and I call for de-escalation and ceasefire. We are ready to make Tbilisi a place where it will be possible to hold any negotiation. We are ready for anything the parties want”, the Georgian President said at a briefing following the Security Council meeting dedicated to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Touching upon the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Georgian President said they play a high role in the settlement of the conflict.

Salome Zourabichvili asks the EU to intervene in the ongoing evens and assist in ceasing the fire, as the three states of the Caucasus are participants of the Eastern Partnership program.

“Our stability, the peace in this region is in the interests of the European Union. It should invest its powers for peace and de-escalation of the situation”, the Georgian President said.