The statement of the Armenian Human Rights Defender on Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling towards the Armenian Tavush Region

The Human Rights Defender receives alarming complains from the residents of Movses and several other villages of Tavush region, the Republic of Armenia that on July 12, at about 11 pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces started shelling in the direction of Tavush region. The Ombudsman's Office received similar alarming calls during the day of July 12.

According to the residents of Movses village, shootings from the Azerbaijani side are of very close distance towards the village. According to the civilian population, shootings cause a real danger for the civilian settlements, their health, life and their property.