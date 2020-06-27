A A
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic
Weather forecast for the upcoming 5 days is as follows:
In the territory of the republic:
In the afternoon of June 27, in most of the regions on June 28, in the afternoon of June 30-July 1, short-term thunderstorms are expected. No precipitation is expected on June 29 and July 2.
The air temperature will drop by 6-8 degrees in the afternoon of June 27.
In Yerevan:
In the afternoon of June 27, on June 28, short-term thunderstorms are expected. No precipitation is expected on June 29-30 and July 1-2.