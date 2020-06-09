A A
Large number of coronavirus cases registered in Gyumri's "Lentex" and "Svettext" textile factories
According to Aravot.am, a large number of employees infected with coronavirus have been found in two factories in Gyumri-Lentex and Svettext.
90 people from Lentex were examined, 20 of whom had positive test results. And 50 employees were examined in Svettext factory out of which more than 10 people received a positive result.
Actually, three days ago, two Lentex employees were confirmed to have coronavirus, which led to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention taking coronavirus tests from factory workers.