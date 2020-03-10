A A
March, Dedicated to a Little Girl, Subjected to Violence (video)
Five cases of murder, fifty cases of violence against women in the first quarter of 2020, is stated by the members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women, who organize a march in Gyumri today dedicated to the woman killed on March 5 and her little daughter, who was subjected to violence.
Protesters start from Gyumri Vardanants Square, march through the Ryzhkov street to the Shirak region Prosecutor’s office, then march to Proshyan 14 street, where the mother and daughter were subjected to violence on March 5. The only purpose of the demonstration is to break the indifference of the public and to draw attention to the fact that violence against women is unacceptable.
Tsayg TV