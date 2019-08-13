Aronian becomes winner of St. Louis tournament (video)

The US round of Grand Chess Tour- St. Louis tournament, is over, where Armenia was represented by the leader of our team Levon Aronian. From August 10 to 12, a rapid chess tournament was held in which Aronian became the winner, sharing the 1st place with Maxime Vachier Lagrave of France.

In the 3 games played today, Aronian defeated US chess player Fabiano Caruana, lost to Richard Rapport of Hungary and drew levels with Chinese chess player Yu Yanji.

Thus, Aronian scored 13 points out of 18. French chess player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave scored the same points.

And, on August 13-14, blitz chess tournament will take place. Keep watching.