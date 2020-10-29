Arayik Harutyunyan addressed nation from Artsakh's Shushi city (video)

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed the nation from Artsakh's Shushi city:

''Dar compatriots, sisters and brothers, my friends in Artsakh, Republic of Armenia and the Diaspora,

Like in 1992, when our triumphal march kicked off by the liberation of Shushi, today our victory is conditioned by the protection of Shushi. The enemy is just a few kilometers from here, maximum 5 kilometers.

And the main goal of the enemy is to occupy Shushi. There is a saying who controls Shushi, he controls Artsakh. And I want us to understand this point, understand not just by words, but directly participate in the protection of Shushi. For the first time in my life I was in Shushi on May 8, 1992 and was among the first ones to enter Ghazanchetsots Church and kiss the cross and I prayed and lit a candle for our victory. In reality, I believe in our victory, and I believe that these days will be a turning point. For that goal we have to unite, we have to fight and punish the enemy. But for that it's also necessary to reach Artsakh as soon as possible. Of course, this speech is not intended for panic, just the oppositie. I again reiterate, I believe in our victory. And we have to make a breakthrough in the front line within the days and have to punish the enemy just near the gates of Shushi. Let's unite and fight together. Of course, we understand and comprehend everything, but let's carry out our greatest mission, for the sake of the Motherland, our future and our generations. The victory must be our, be confident, I believe in our victory'', Harutyunyan said.