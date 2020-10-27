Exclude the use of smartphones - Ministry of Defense (video)

-
Sotk-Karvachar highway closed
Insulting Muslims over abhorrent crimes of extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech - Iran's Zarif
Exclude the use of smartphones - Ministry of Defense
Artsakh Ombudsman researches some speculated photos of children
Last night, Azeris used the cover of darkness and managed to capture Qubatlu (Sanasar) and move forward in some directions
Anna Hakobyan to depart to assist with protection of our borders with detachment of 13 females
The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise - Arayik HarutyunyanLIVE
Nikol Pashinyan talks about another failed ceasefire
Intensity of bombing has drastically increased - Shushan Stepanyan
Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders
1 civilian killed and 2 wounded in Avetaranots village as result of Azerbaijani missile attacks
At this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh moment, Austria has reiterated its unambiguous support to the Armenian people - Armen Sarkissian
Letters with such content should not be believed as well as any data should not be transmitted - Personal Data Protection Agency
Symbol of "bloody wash" action by Armenians of Canada explained
Armenians also win in field of education
State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh asks Stepanakert residents not to panic in event of hearing sounds of explosions
Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire in peaceful settlements
The Armenian side will continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime
Border guards - photos
Greek Prime Minister expresses his support for Macron over insults voiced by Turkey
Relatively calm situation maintains in peaceful settlements of Artsakh
Before 08:00, Azerbaijan hurried to accuse Armenian side of grossly violating the ceasefire - Ministry of Defense of Artsakh
From 08.00 Armenian side will maintain the full ceasefire - Pashinyan
ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian: It's Working! Keep Up the Pressure
The Republic of Artsakh confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire
The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020
Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
During the day, after midday, the Azerbaijani forces have bombarded the villages of Avetaranots, Sghnakh and Moshkhmhat in the region of Askeran
Statement of MFA of the Republic of Artsakh on the deliberate actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey aimed at disrupting peace initiatives to cease the hostilities wa
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh appealed to the Stepanakert Office of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross