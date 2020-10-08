Growing number of coronavirus cases increases burden on healthcare system during war

The RA Ministry of Health urges not to lose vigilance and not to be indifferent to the epidemic situation caused by COVID-19.

"In recent days, all the attention of all Armenians has been focused on the situation created by the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan."

It also states that there has been a noticeable increase in coronavirus disease throughout Armenia in recent days, which, in its turn increases the burden on the healthcare system during the war.

"We call again to be more vigilant, to continue wearing a mask, to maintain social distance and hand hygiene. It should be reminded that during the whole epidemic, as well as now, the health and efficiency of our citizens is more than important.

Once again, we urge you to be consistent in any situation, to adhere to anti-epidemic rules, with the realization that we can prevent the spread of the disease, which will keep our nation's back healthy and strong."