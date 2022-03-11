A A
In case of health problems foreign citizens can contact the specialists of the health care department of Yerevan Municipality
In case of health problems foreign citizens can contact the specialists of the health care department of Yerevan Municipality
Taking into account the significant flows of foreign citizens to the Republic of Armenia, we’d like to inform that in relation to necessary medical documentation related to health problems foreigners can turn to the specialists of Health Department of Yerevan Municipality calling on the following phone numbers:
1. On work days: 010-54-40-58, from 09:00 till 18:00.
2. At weekends and on work days from 18:00 till 21:00 – 094-26-75-55 (Serine Baghdasaryan), 091-65-40-64 (Marine Setyan).