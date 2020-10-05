A A Video Կույր մի եղեք, կանգնեցրեք այս անմարդկային պատերազմը․ Լ. Ալավերդյանը դիմում է միջազգային հանրությանը (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian 19 civilians killed, 80 wounded, over 2700 property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh from Azerbaijani war crimes Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Enemy suffering terrible losses of manpower and military equipment