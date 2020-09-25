A A
Gagik Tsarukyan arrested (video)
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today ruled to select arrest as a pre-trial measure against leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan.
The examination of the motion filed by the investigator of the National Security Service lasted nearly nine hours. Tsarukyan’s attorneys had filed a motion for the judge’s self-recusal, but it was denied.
Tsarukyan has been charged with orchestrating vote buying. But he does not accept the charge and says it as illegal.