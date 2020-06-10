Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

Կորոնավիրուսից ներկա պահին ապաքինվող Հովհաննես Մեքինյանի պատմությունը (video)

Սա պատերազմ է, որի դեմ պետք է պայքարենք. կորոնավիրուսից ներկա պահին ապաքինվող Հովհաննես Մեքինյանի պատմությունը։

Armenian / Russian