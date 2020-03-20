Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight to be conducted

Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine informs that Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines is conducting a charter flight Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev on March 25 due to the situation of COVID-19. Tickets are on sale at the company's website ( the link is available here).

According to the decision of the RA Chief of Staff, citizens of the Republic of Armenia and their family members, as well as people having legal permission of residence in the Republic of Armenia are allowed to enter the territory of RA without any restrictions. After the arrival in Armenia, all passengers will undergo intensive screening procedures, and if appropriate, hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation) and / or other restrictive measures will be applied to ones with symptoms of virus.