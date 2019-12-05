Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Politics

Մտածո՞ւմ էիք իշխանության եկած բոլոր մարդիկ սո՞ւրբ են, ոչ իրենք էլ են գայթակղվելու․ Մարուքյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian