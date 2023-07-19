At Ucom Honor Choice X3 wireless headset is included with the purchase of Honor smartphones

At Ucom Honor Choice X3 wireless headset is included with the purchase of Honor smartphonesSupport A1+!
Until August 7, customers who purchase select Honor smartphones at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as the Ucom online shop, will receive Honor Choice X3 or Honor Choice X3 Lite wireless ear buds. This offer is applicable to models such as the Honor X7 and Honor X9 with 128 GB internal memory, priced at AMD 85,900 and 117,900 respectively, as well as the Honor 70 with 256 GB internal memory, priced at AMD 199,900.
The Honor 70 smartphone boasts a powerful camera setup, including a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 wide-sensor camera for detailed shots, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth cameras. It also features a 32 MP front camera for high-quality selfies and a Multi-Video feature that enables users to create videos using two cameras simultaneously.
“At Ucom, it is always possible to find a fast-working smartphone that meets the needs of modern individuals. With the combination of our Level Up prepaid and postpaid tariff plans, these smartphones become valuable tools to assist you in your daily work," said Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.
It's worth noting that Honor smartphones can also be purchased online on credit, with a repayment period of up to 36 months. With installment purchase, the Honor X7 starts from 1,790 AMD per month, the Honor X9 starts from 2,460 AMD per month, and the Honor 70 starts from 4,160 AMD per month.