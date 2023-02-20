THE INTERNATIONAL AIKIDO AIKIKAI FESTIVAL WAS HELD WITH THE TECHNICAL SUPPORT OF UCOM

THE INTERNATIONAL AIKIDO AIKIKAI FESTIVAL WAS HELD WITH THE TECHNICAL SUPPORT OF UCOMSupport A1+!
On February 17-19, 2023, with the technical support of Ucom, the 15th international seminar initiated by the Armenian Aikido Aikikai Federation was held in Yerevan, and hosted 35 foreign guests.
International seminars are a great opportunity for Aikido athletes to discover new tricks, improve their skills and set new benchmarks.
Moreover, it is a formed culture in Aikido to hold festivals during the seminars, within the framework of which the participants demonstrate their mastery.
“This year, with the technical support of Ucom, the demonstrative performances were organized in online format, so that as many aikidokas as possible around the world would have the opportunity to follow the festival”, mentioned Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
“I want to express my profound gratitude to Ucom for the willingness to assure super powerful internet connection and for the execution of all the essential actions as fast as possible”, said Armen Avetisyan, the president of the Armenian Aikido Aikikai Federation.