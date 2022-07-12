A A
EU freezes €13.8 billion worth of funds from Russian oligarchs and entities under EU sanctions
The EU has managed to freeze €13.8 billion worth of funds from Russian oligarchs and entities subject to EU sanctions, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Tuesday ahead of a meeting of EU justice ministers in Prague.
“It’s quite huge. But a very large part, more than €12 billion, comes from five member states so we need to continue to convince others to do the same,” the commissioner said.
He added that he expects a final political agreement after the summer on a new legal instrument that would make violating or attempting to circumvent sanctions a criminal offence everywhere in the EU.
The assets were frozen as part of the ‘Freeze and Seize’ Task Force, set up by the European Commission in March.