Next Branch of Ameriabank Launched in Malatia-Sebastia
December 21, 2021. Ameriabank opens yet another branch, this time establishing its presence in Malatia-Sebastia district of Yerevan at 40/4 Zoravar Andranik street. Malatia is the fifth new branch of Ameriabank this year.
This is our big thank you to our clients for trust, loyalty and long-standing partnership. Ameriabank values the comfort of its clients and brings all banking services closer to clients in their communities.
Malatia branch works Mon-Fri from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. On the occasion of the opening of the new branch Ameriabank offers special terms to all individuals and companies who become Ameriabank clients by opening their accounts in Malatia branch before March 31, 2022:
For individuals:
- One debit or credit card without service fee for the first year
- Free provision of Online/Mobile Banking
- Free-of-charge account with all accompanying services
- AMD 1,500 instead of AMD 3,000 annual fee for Visa sticker
For legal entities:
- Online/Mobile banking with free-of-charge service during the first year
- One payment card each for 2 managers of the company without service fee for the first year
- Business card with no service fee for the first year
At Malatia all banking services are available both online and offline.
Each step of Ameriabank is directed towards creating a better and more comfortable environment for clients, constantly updating technologies and implementing the newest banking services.
About Ameriabank CJSC
Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, retail and investment services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. For more information please visit our website www.ameriabank.am or call +37410 56 11 11.
Ameriabank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.