A A
“Muratsan” University Hospital Complex has new 11 medical equipment for newborns thanks to donation of 100 million AMD from Karen Vardanyan. (video)
“Muratsan” University Hospital has been equipped with the modern medical equipment: mobile X-ray
machine, neonatal therapeutic hypothermia and artificial respiratory devices, neonatal intensive care
unit (NICU), infant radiant warmer, electroencephalography monitoring system.
To enable the highlevel care and treatment of newborns in the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital, benefactor
Karen Vardanyan donated new 11 Japanese and European modern life-saving medical equipment.
The total budget of the program is 100 million drams.