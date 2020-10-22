A A
Gagik Tsarukyan released on AMD 100,000,000 bail (video)
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today granted the motion of the attorneys of leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan to replace arrest with pledge as a pre-trial measure against Tsaruyan, who was released on bail for AMD 100,000,000.
Tsarukyan, who is charged with electoral fraud, had been under arrest since September 25. His attorneys had filed an appeal against the decision on arrest, but the court had rejected it.