A A
UNICEF repeats its urgent call for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure
We were saddened to learn of the report that a 14-year-old adolescent was severely wounded on his way to the field for harvest in Sotk community, Gegharkunik province.
Our hearts go out to all children affected by the ongoing conflict.
UNICEF repeats its urgent call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and reiterates that a cession of hostilities is in the best interest of every child.
UNICEF is accelerating plans with partners to provide psychosocial and other needed support to affected children.