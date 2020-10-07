Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

We welcome the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at immediate cessation of hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan, threatening regional security and stability. In this context, we note the statement by Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states strongly condemning the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in the conflict zone.

We emphasize the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship as the only agreed format which carries out mediation in the process of the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. At the same time, we reiterate the principled position of the Republic of Artsakh on the inadmissibility of Turkey’s participation in any form in international mediation efforts within the framework of the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. The criminal conduct of Turkey, which exercises command and control of the armed aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, supplies weapons to Azerbaijan for waging the war and recruits fighters from terrorist organizations in the Middle East to participate in the hostilities, make its further membership in the OSCE Minsk Group impossible.