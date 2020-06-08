Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

Կանանց ներգրավվածությունը կարևոր է համաշխարհային զինադադրի հաստատման հարցում (video)

«Կանանց ներգրավվածությամբ` կայուն և երկարատև խաղաղության արդյունքները հավանական են դառնում», - ՄԱԿ-ի գլխավոր քարտուղարի տեղակալ, ՄԱԿ-Կանայք կազմակերպության գործադիր տնօրեն Ֆումզիլ Մլամբո-Նգուկա։

Armenian / Russian