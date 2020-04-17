A A
Unique opportunity for journalist students
Dear students of the Faculty of Journalism, this announcement is for you.
Let us not forget that we are going to get back to normal life when coronavirus is gone, thus we offer you to take current situation as an opportunity.
"A1+" announces the second stage of the launch of the 3-month paid internship program. In other words, you will not only gain experience, but also earn money.
Practical knowledge, courses (also online), network, certificate and ․․․ Opportunity to work in "A1+."
If you are interested, hurry to complete the application by April 21. Places are limited.
Here is the application: https://forms.gle/xdfNMkdcKFvDbDSJ8