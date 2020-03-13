Relative of woman infected with Coronavirus presents details
One of the relatives of the woman from Etchmiadzin infected with Coronavirus told A1+ that 30 people had taken part in the ceremony of her son's engagement.
She met us in the capital and mentioned that she hadn’t taken part in the engagement ceremony.
According to the woman’s relative, all those who attended the ceremony were isolated. According to her, two of the participants at the ceremony were taken to the hospital with some complaints, but the virus was not confirmed.
She also informed that the staff of the beauty salon, where the woman had been, was also isolated.
She also reported that she had been in Europe with her husband on their birthday. The husband started to feel not well only after being isolated.
She also said that she was in touch with the woman, and now she feels good.