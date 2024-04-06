A A
Therefore, any presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the vicinity of our villages must never be allowed
Today’s Azerbaijani shootings in the direction and immediate vicinity of Armenia’s Tavush province villages (Movses, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, etc.) once again show that the Azerbaijani authorities have no peace intentions.
Racism and hatred against Armenians are pillars of the current Azerbaijani authorities and guarantees of their existence.
Their crimes have destroyed the security of our villages and towns, people are deprived of peaceful and safe life, opportunities to earn family income.
Therefore, any presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the vicinity of our villages must never be allowed.