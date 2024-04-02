Ucom continues to support green energy expansion in Armenia

As part of the collaboration between Ucom and the SunChild NGO, another solar panel has been installed, this time in the village of Vanevan.

The solar photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 9.9 kW will supply the community's infrastructure with electricity.

Such green solutions will not only have a positive impact on the environment of Armenia, but at the same time will allow the community to save on electricity and use the savings for other needs.

“The environment is one of our most important values, and we are excited about the opportunity to improve people's lives through green technology. Ucom considers its duty to improve the quality of life of its fellow citizens not only by providing quality services, but also through such effective and useful projects," stated Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

“This is already the fourth community-based infrastructure development project we have implemented with the support of Ucom. It is crucial for us that the implemented work has a lasting and positive impact on the community and the project implemented in Vanevan is the evidence of that,” said Sona Kalantaryan, director of the SunChild organization.

“I thank Ucom and the SunChild organization for implementing such programs. Thank you for being with us and doing such good deeds in our community. I would like to inform everyone that a solar photovoltaic panel with an installed capacity of 10 kW was installed in the village of Vanevan. The purpose of this is to reduce electricity costs for community infrastructure. As a result, it will be possible to save money, and the saved funds will be used to solve other problems. I really hope that we will have similar projects in the future,” said Vardenis community leader Aharon Khachatryan.

It should be noted that, as part of the program, solar panels were previously installed in the villages of Gokhtanik, Agavnadzor and Rind.

