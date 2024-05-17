Ucom Celebrates Telecommunication Day (video)

May 17 marks Telecommunication and Information Society Day, commemorating the founding of the International Telecommunication Union on May 17, 1865.

The International Telecommunication Union today is a United Nations (UN) agency that coordinates the use of global radio frequencies, advancing telecommunications infrastructure worldwide, and fosters the development of technical standards on a global scale.

The International Telecommunication Union was created due to the impact of modern telecommunications technologies in contributing to the global goals of UN. Telecommunications not only lays the groundwork for humanity's progress but also fosters opportunities for addressing existing challenges.

Armenia is also a member of the International Telecommunication Union, and Ucom, as a telecommunications company operating in Armenia, offers its subscribers communication services and high-quality and fast Internet access, as well as highly demanded package solutions.

“Ucom has many subscribers in Armenia, and at the moment we are actively expanding our networks so that our compatriots can use high-quality Internet connection in all corners of Armenia. This is a great honor and a great responsibility for us. I can proudly say that most of our subscribers choose to use our services in packages, trusting us in terms of mobile communication, fixed Internet and television,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

It is worth mentioning that according to the company’s strategy, Ucom is expanding both the fixed and mobile network in Armenia. In particular, during the past and current years, the fixed network was launched in 6 new regional settlements. To expand and modernize the network, the company cooperates with the world's leading company Nokia and other international partners, and new and modern television solutions are introduced in cooperation with the international company MediaKind