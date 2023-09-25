Samantha Power arrives in Armenia

A A
Samantha Power arrives in ArmeniaSupport A1+!
Administrator Samantha Power arrived today in Armenia to affirm U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and to discuss measures to address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The United States is deeply concerned about reports of the dire humanitarian situation inside Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls for unimpeded access for international humanitarian organizations to reach populations in need and commercial access.
The United States continues to urge Azerbaijan to maintain the ceasefire and end all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure protection of all civilians.