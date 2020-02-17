A A
The Armenian freestyle wrestling team took 7th place in the European Championship
The Armenian freestyle wrestling team finished 7th at the European Wrestling Championship in Rome, Italy. Our team has scored 65 points and is only one point ahead of the Ukrainian team.
The Russian national team took the first place with 186 points. Then followed by Azerbaijan (116), Georgia (95), Turkey (95), Belarus (85) and Poland (65). The latter is higher than Armenia as it won 2 medals whilst we won only 1.
By the medal counts Russian team is out of the competition with 8 medals including 5 Gold Medals. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Belarus got 4 medals each.
Let’s remind that Arsen Harutyunyan (61 weight category) won the only bronze medal from Armenian team.