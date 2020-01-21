In order for Tumo to be accessible to all young people in Armenia, there will need to be 12-16 centers with its satellite tumboxes - Bekor Papazyan (video)
Today, a contract was signed both at the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan and KfW Bank's Berlin office, according to which Tumo Center will be opened in Berlin.
After the ceremony, A1+ spoke with technology specialist, scientist, former diplomat, founding director of Tumo Center Bekor Papazyan.
"Tumo Center has 4 operating centers today; Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri and Stepanakert. The 5th will be opened in Koghb, but in order for Tumo to be accessible to all young people in Armenia, there will need to be 12-16 centers with its satellite tumboxes,” Papazyan said. He said that it was decided to create a worldwide network of Tumos, which would bring Tumo an annual income.
They also have centers outside of Armenia: in Paris, Beirut, Berlin and is also planned to have in Moscow, Tirana (Albania) and Kiev.
"We are in talks with Nursultan, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Kuwait and today we were talking with our German partners about the spread of the Tumo network in Africa," the scientist continued.
On January 15, Karen Vardanyan, director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, told A1+ that Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to allocate 13.5 million euros out of the EU's 23 million education grant to Tomo for building a new building.
Referring to this question, Papazyan said that the it is plaaned to create a center for the continuation of higher education.