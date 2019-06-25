Survey: Should Robert Kocharyan be in freedom or arrested?

A Yerevan Court of Appeals has ordered former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to be arrested again.

The presiding judge was Armen Danielyan.Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

