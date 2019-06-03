A A
Judge examining complaint of Kocharyan's lawyer recuses himself
Judge of the Court of Appeal of Armenia Vazgen Rshtuni, who examines the complaint against the decision of the court of 1st instance not to drop criminal charges against Robert Kocharyan on the grounds of immunity, has recused himself.
The head of the investigative group on March 1 case Hrach Musheghyan had submitted a motion for the judge to recuse himself. The reason for the investigator to submit a motion for recuse is the position of the mentioned judge on Kocharyan's case which he had expressed in the past.