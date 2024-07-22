Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine Celebrates Miner's and Metallurgist's Day with Festive Event (video)

Following the tradition, Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC) celebrated Miner's and Metallurgist's Day, a professional holiday for industry employees, on the third Sunday of July, with a series of festive events.

The celebrations commenced with a unique joint event with “Komatsu”, featuring a spectacular demonstration of heavy machinery in the open pit area. The highlight was a "dance" of “Komatsu” equipment set to the music of Aram Khachaturian. Guests, from various “Komatsu” representations worldwide, various Armenian mining companies, representatives of professional mining organizations attended the event. This event showcased the capacity of modern mining equipment.

"We integrate modern equipment and technologies into our daily operations. “Komatsu”, one of the global leaders in construction and mining machinery, provided 24 different types of equipment for various purposes. Only in 2022, we have signed an agreement to purchase 21 units of equipment worth 25.7 million dollars." Roman Khudoliy, General Director of ZCMC, marked in his speech.

Tomoshi Kitsuwa, General Director of Komatsu Central Asia, expressed gratitude for the fruitful cooperation and the trust ZCMC places in Komatsu's equipment for its day-to-day operations.

The festivities continued with an event for ZCMC employees at Kajaran's Palace of Culture, where the Russian translation of ZCMC's historical yearbook was presented.

During an official ceremony, 22 employees were recognized for their outstanding work over the past year. Attendees included RA Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Governor of Syunik region Robert Ghukasyan, heads of Kajaran and Kapan communities Manvel Paramazyan and Gevorg Parsyan.

In his welcome speech, General Director Roman Khudoliy thanked all employees, emphasizing their daily contribution to the enterprise's growth. "We aim for ZCMC to be more than just a workplace but a platform for continuous learning, development, and achieving new professional heights. This year, we have made significant strides towards modernizing processes related to technical safety, employee health and safety, and environmental management. There are new challenges ahead, I am confident that our team can overcome even the most ambitious goals," he stated.

Governor of Syunik region Robert Ghukasyan said in his welcome speech:

"Today it is difficult to imagine the economic picture of the region without the work of miners and metallurgists. Also, with the cooperation of the mining giant, the governor's office and the municipalities, many projects and works are carried out, the results of which are visible in the lives of the residents of the region. There is not a single sphere in the region that ZCMC doesn't support, for which I am grateful both to the management of the company and to the people who, with their hard work, have an economic impact on the life of our country”, - Robert Ghukasyan emphasized.

In his speech, the head of Kajaran community, Manvel Paramazyan, also touched upon the role of ZCMC in the community and region.

“Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine is an organization that has had an outstanding history at different times and is the backbone of our economy. On the professional holiday, I especially congratulate the enterprise’s workforce of thousands, led by General Director Roman Khudoliy, and wish them prosperity and new success in their work,” said the head of Kajaran community.

The celebrations concluded with a concert and a gastro-fair held in the courtyard of Kajaran's Culture Palace.

Founded in 1952, Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine CJSC (ZCMC) is currently employing over 4,600 people. ZCMC is one of Armenia's leading companies and the largest taxpayer, that has contributed 70 billion 881 million drams in taxes in 2023, making the company the number one taxpayer in the country.