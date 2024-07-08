Ucom Offers New Affordable Bundle for Subscribers Traveling This Summer

Ucom presents its subscribers with a new summer offer: a special uTravel roaming bundle at an affordable price.

The new "uTravel 1 GB" roaming bundle has been developed for the most popular destinations among our subscribers, which are Georgia, UAE, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, and Montenegro. By activating the new bundle, provided for a period of 7 days in the mentioned countries, subscribers will pay only 1990 AMD for 1GB of internet. The bundle is available from July 4th to September 4th.

It should be noted that the bundle works in the networks of all operators available in Georgia, and in other countries, when connecting to the network of the relevant operator.

"If our subscribers need anything, we will do our best to provide it. Of course, our subscribers need to stay in touch with their families and loved ones during their vacations, share their impressions and adventures with them, for which they need to use the Internet. Our employees have developed a solution that will provide this service with high quality and as affordable price as possible,” said Ucom’s General Director Ralph Yirikian.

It should be mentioned that by activating the uTravel roaming bundle from July 4th to September 4th, subscribers will automatically participate in a special draw and have the opportunity to receive one of 300 gifts. Within two weeks after activating the bundle, the subscriber will receive a text message explaining how the personal code can be received, followed by an additional SMS message regarding the day of the draw. Winners will be chosen randomly through the Random.org online platform. More detailed information about the draw can be found on the company's website.

Note that you need to dial the short number *121# before traveling, to activate the roaming service. To activate the uTravel bundle, dial *121*31# or use the Ucom application.

You can find detailed information about the offer here.