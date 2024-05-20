Ameriabank's Trade Finance portfolio enriched with four prestigious awards from EBRD and IFC

Ameriabank has received four prestigious awards from international financial institutions in recognition of its trade finance operations. At the recent TFP Awards Ceremony, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) honored Ameriabank with the 2023 Deal of the Year Export, the 2023 Deal of the Year Green Trade in Renewable Energy awards and for the Completion of the Climate Practices and Transition Planning Programme in Armenia. The TFP Award team highlighted "Ameriabank’s outstanding contribution to facilitating trade in green technologies and continuously supporting the transition to a green economy."

Earlier in May, Ameriabank received the "Outstanding GTFP Issuing Bank. Honorable Mention. Caucasus" award at the Global Trade Partner Meeting in Barcelona, organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as part of its Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP). The event brought together over 300 representatives from the international trade finance sector.

Suren Kocharyan, head of Ameriabank's Trade Finance Center, said: "These recognitions highlight our growing involvement in international trade finance operations and our enhanced partnerships in implementing green finance initiatives through the support of international financial institutions and partner banks. We are committed to continuing to contribute for Armenia's resource-efficient and environmentally sustainable future, and are grateful to our partners for supporting us on this journey.”

To note, Ameriabank’s trade finance services have traditionally focused on high-growth economic sectors, including IT, construction, energy, and manufacturing, while also facilitating external trade. As of year-end 2023, Ameriabank’s Letters of Credit (LCs) and Guarantees portfolio reached AMD 73.1 billion, doubling from the previous year, while the number of transactions increased by more than 60%, and the portfolio of funds attracted for trade finance purposes surpassed AMD 26 billion.

Ameriabank is the first Armenian bank to receive confirming bank status under the EBRD Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) in 2013. Since 2022, it has been also the first and only Armenian bank with confirming bank status under the IFC’s Global Trade Finance Program.

Ameriabank CJSC