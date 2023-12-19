ZCMC Published its Annual Sustainability Report (video)

Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine presented its annual sustainability report and the first study prepared according to the guidelines of TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures). The two reports summarize the previous year of 2022, but also contain information about the targets and tasks for 2023, as well as for the coming years.

Experts from the mining sector, representatives of non-governmental organizations, government representatives, foreign diplomats from a number of embassies in Armenia, and representatives of international organizations participated in the workshop organized on this occasion.

Roman Khudoliy, Director General of ZCMC, spoke about the sustainability journey in his welcome speech: "We are confident that the way to mutually beneficial development for all interested parties and for making the maximum contribution to the economic progress of Armenia, responsible behavior in all areas of our activities is of vital importance. This year, I am particularly proud that we are publishing not only the Sustainability Report, but also conducting the first study based on the TCDF guidelines in Armenia. This report includes not only our achievements but also our omissions, and this is a proof of true accountability. Sustainable development is not an end point, but a complex work and a constant path that we travel every day."

Member of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Mr. Babken Tunyan, referred to the importance of sustainability reporting, noting that it is a proof of a commitment of responsible approach to business. "It is gratifying that one of the pioneers of this work style is ZCMC, which, as the largest mining company, may be setting a good example and become a new benchmark for the entire mining sector”.

Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia in his welcoming speech stated that the Government will be consistent in imposing standards and introducing benchmarks for the industry and it is gratifying to see that the company is implementing this practice on its own initiative.

During the event, two panel discussions were held, with the participation of representatives of ZCMC and other mining companies, representatives’ expert communities and consultancy companies.

A special guest of the conference was Dr. John Harker, an international expert on conflict resolution, social management and sustainable development who held a keynote speech.

At the conclusion of the event, the Club of Economic Journalists and the Union of Miners and Metallurgists summarized the results of the competition for the best publications of the year in the mining industry, awarding the authors of the best publications and reports.

