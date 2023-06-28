A A
The situation along the contact line is relatively stable
As of 7 a.m., the situation along the contact line is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh will make an additional release on the servicemen who were killed in action in the wake of another provocation by Azerbaijan. We urge mass media representatives and social network users not to disseminate unspecified information, but to follow only official news.
Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh