Armenia/Azerbaijan: Statement by the Spokesperson on the growing tensions
The EU has been closely following growing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks, with daily shooting incidents reported along their international border, in addition to similar incidents on the Karabakh Line of Contact.
The near total blockage of the Lachin corridor, in place since 15 June is very worrying. It directly threatens the livelihoods of the local population and raises serious fears of a potential humanitarian crisis.
Following the series of recent high-level meetings, the EU continues to be engaged at the highest political level to help defuse these tensions and find mutually acceptable solutions.