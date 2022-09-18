Delegation by Nancy Pelosi Accompanied by Alen Simonyan Visits Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex (video)
At the invitation of the RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan the Delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is in Armenia. On September 18, the high-ranking officials accompanied by Alen Simonyan visited Tstitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.
The members of the Delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Fire perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, with a minute’s silence and bowing honoured the memory of the Saint martyrs. They got acquainted with the documents presenting the proofs of the massacre in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Let us remind that Nancy Pelosi had a considerable contribution to the adoption of the Resolution on Recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The Resolution was adopted in the second term of the tenure of Nancy Pelosi as a Speaker.